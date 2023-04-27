Fuyang promotes the establishment of characteristic schools in the new era with high quality-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Fuyang promotes the establishment of characteristic schools in the new era with high quality

“Children welcome the Asian Games and strive to be a good boy”

Fuyang Dailynews In order to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on hosting the 19th Asian Games, and actively demonstrate the yearning and enthusiasm of young students in Fuyang for the Asian Games, yesterday, the district’s education system promoted a series of activities of “Welcoming the Asian Games with a Childlike Heart and Striving to Be a Good Boy” The launching ceremony of comprehensively strengthening the creation of characteristic schools in the new era was held in the District Vocational Education Center. Deputy District Mayor Zhan Yanqing attended.

In recent years, the District Education Bureau has solidly promoted sports, aesthetic education, labor, science and technology, etc., and has gradually formed a distinctive development pattern of Fuyang’s “new era” education of “one school, one product” and “one school with multiple products”. The main person in charge of the District Education Bureau said that at the important juncture of the 150-day countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Games, he hopes to take this opportunity to strengthen the creation of characteristic schools in the new era, and actively create a strong Asian Games atmosphere of “I participate, I exercise, and I am happy”. He proposed that all schools in the district should continue to promote the “Learn English for All” activities to create an atmosphere for the Asian Games; continue to implement civilized campus construction and promote a civilized Asian Games; continue to open up sports venues to help the National Asian Games; continue to organize global sports leagues to promote campus Asian Games; continue to carry out the construction of healthy schools, advocate healthy Asian Games, and take a better “host attitude” to fulfill our due responsibilities for “running a good sports event at our doorstep”.

After the launching ceremony, 48 schools (kindergartens) presented 50 colorful and unique project performances in the cultural and sports exhibition area of ​​”Welcoming the Asian Games”. At the scene, there were not only the fancy rope skipping of the small rope skipping team of Changkou Town, which just won the first place in the total number of gold medals in the Provincial Rope Skipping Championship, the bow archery of the Sixth Small Archery Team of Fuchun, but also the drama “Mu Guiying in Command” of Xindeng Township Primary School, The traditional tea art exhibition in Lishan Township, the majestic male and female dragon dance in Yinhu Middle School, etc.

Next, the District Education Bureau will continue to promote the establishment of characteristic schools in the new era with high quality, establish a brand with characteristics, and welcome the Asian Games with the brand.