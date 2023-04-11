Fuyang Yinhu Sports Center ushered in the first national archery competition “Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains” and staged a hundred-step crossing Yang

On the 10th, the “Charm of Hangzhou” 2023 National Archery Tournament (and the first stop of the National Archery Sub-station) kicked off at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Center. During the 7-day competition, 374 athletes from 30 participating teams across the country will compete in men’s recurve bow, women’s recurve bow, men’s compound bow, women’s compound bow, and compound bow mixed teams. gold medals.

This competition is the first national archery event ushered in after the completion of the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Center, and it is also a practical exercise for the venue to prepare for the Asian Games. Fuyang Yinhu Sports Center is the competition venue and training venue for the three major events of shooting, archery and modern pentathlon in the Hangzhou Asian Games. It is expected to produce 47 gold medals in the Asian Games.

“In this event, we designed the site’s landscape, temporary design, operation streamline and other elements according to the standards of the Asian Games, and constantly adjusted the operation and maintenance facilities according to the needs of all parties. At present, the venue has met the requirements for hosting the Asian Games. “Wang Zhigang, director of venue facility operation and maintenance, told reporters.

The reporter noticed that the appearance of the shooting complex in the Silver Lake Sports Center has traditional Chinese cultural elements such as cornices and landscape paintings, which is very different from ordinary sports venues. According to Wang Zhigang, the overall design of the shooting complex refers to Huang Gongwang’s “Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains”, and the architectural style echoes the shape of the mountain peaks at the end of the painting. There are 34,000 rotating louvers on the east and south curtain walls of the museum, with different rotation angles. “The louvers are the pens, and the sun is the ink”, creating a vivid landscape painting. Another major feature of the stadium is the internal human-shaped anti-curved roof. Its design echoes the external roof, and its height allows the audience to better witness the athletes.

“This is the most beautiful venue I have ever been to for a competition,” Wei Zhongting, an archery player from Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, told reporters after the match. “It truly interprets the characteristics of ‘Charm of Hangzhou’.”

The reporter learned that the team of teachers and students of Zhejiang University of Traditional Chinese Medicine provided volunteer services for the Asian Games archery competition. During the Asian Games, this team will launch a series of volunteer services with Chinese medicine characteristics for the audience and staff.

The National Archery Tournament is sponsored by the Shooting and Archery Sports Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, the Chinese Archery Association, and undertaken by the Fuyang District Government.