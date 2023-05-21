Fuyun Airport Launches National Helping the Disabled Day Publicity Activities- Corporate Style- News Information

China Aviation Travel News www.cnair.com (Correspondent Cao Xianglong) May 21st is the 33rd National Day of Helping the Disabled. Fuyun Airport launched the National Day of Helping the Disabled to promote the excellent culture of helping the elderly and helping the disabled, and help special passengers travel better with understanding, respect and careful assistance. .

The theme of this event is: Caring for special passengers, showing true feelings in subtleties. Fuyun Airport employees publicized the importance of the National Day for the Disabled and the barrier-free service process for special passengers by distributing leaflets to passengers and staff. It is understood that in order to improve the flight experience of special passengers, Fuyun Airport regularly conducts special skills training on air transport for the disabled, and at the same time provides escort services for disabled passengers throughout the process, helping passengers with check-in, luggage check-in and other procedures, so as to ensure that disabled passengers can board the plane with peace of mind. Travel with confidence.

Fuyun Airport will always adhere to the concept of sincere service and create a “barrier-free” travel environment throughout the journey. Provide a warmer flight experience for passengers with disabilities. At the same time, we also call on the whole society to pay attention to and support people with disabilities, and better create a good atmosphere of equality, respect and harmony!