Il Gabet group entered into a sponsorship agreement with the Naples Basketjoining the Club dei 100 as a Silver Member for the 2022/23 sports season.

Basket Napoli was born from the dream of three entrepreneurs: Federico Grassi, Francesco Tavassi e Michael Amorous who, in August 2018, decided to give an important signal not only to the basketball world but also to the community, starting to invest time and energy to bring the Napoli of basketball back to success.

As stated on the sports club website: “Basketball is seen as a means of correct and healthy development of the social fabric of Neapolitan youth […]. We firmly believe that one of the main Italian cities deserves to return to the top of this sport. To do this we started with the recovery of the historic company name, and we continued with the conception and implementation of important projects, to give new impetus to city basketball, with the utmost attention both to the competitiveness of the first team and to the growth of the youth teams”.

The Club dei 100 is a real local consortium, where companies can feel part of an ambitious sports project, supporting the team with strength and courage. Gabetti joins it for the new sports season.

“We have been orbiting Napoli Basket since the end of last season: we have grown fond of the sporting passion and the idea of ​​the Club dei 100. The team is a local reality that is making us passionate and enthusiastic, as well as representing an excellent networking opportunity between companies, even by category. In fact, the Club dei 100 allows us to get in touch with the social and entrepreneurial fabric of the Campania region and we are happy to be part of it, supporting companies for the best strategic choice with underlying real estate, thus supporting the growth of the sector” he has declared Mauro Langellarelationship manager Campania of Gabetti.