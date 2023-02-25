7
Gabriel Deck strongly wants the 2023 World Cup for his Argentina. After playing 21 minutes in yesterday’s success against Zalgiris in the Euroleague, the Argentine winger today took a flight to Buenos Aires to join the group that will play the last qualifying match against the Republic in Mar del Plata on Wednesday Dominican. With a success, the outgoing vice-champions would be sure of qualification without having to resort to calculations and detached rankings.
