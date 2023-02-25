Home Sports Gabriel Deck’s tour de force: from Madrid to Argentina in three days
Gabriel Deck's tour de force: from Madrid to Argentina in three days

Gabriel Deck's tour de force: from Madrid to Argentina in three days

Gabriel Deck strongly wants the 2023 World Cup for his Argentina. After playing 21 minutes in yesterday’s success against Zalgiris in the Euroleague, the Argentine winger today took a flight to Buenos Aires to join the group that will play the last qualifying match against the Republic in Mar del Plata on Wednesday Dominican. With a success, the outgoing vice-champions would be sure of qualification without having to resort to calculations and detached rankings.

