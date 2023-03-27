When the 2021-22 campaign finished with Arsenal once again finding themselves outside of the Premier League’s top four and with no Champions League qualification to their name, it was clear that something needed to be done at Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta quickly established that he had to freshen up his ranks, with more proven performers required in order to help turn potential into something more tangible. Summer transfer business was positive, allowing a title challenge that few saw coming to be pieced together.

Consistency

The Gunners quickly positioned themselves at the top of the table, and have only briefly slipped from that lofty perch since. Arsenal has become a reliable option for those planning a football bet, with previously elusive consistency added to their game.

A first domestic crown in almost 20 years is now well within reach, with Premier League winner odds pricing them at 8/15 to get their hands on a much-coveted piece of silverware. There are still several hurdles to clear for the north London outfit, but momentum is firmly behind them as collective confidence builds.

Arteta now has players in his ranks that know all about competing for and ultimately landing the biggest prize in England football. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus were among those acquired in the summer of 2022, with both arriving from Manchester City with multiple title triumphs on their respective CVs.

Brazil international striker Jesus looked like the final piece in an intricate puzzle for Arsenal, with an impressive return of five goals recorded by the start of October. Things have not gone entirely to plan for the South American since then, with the end product drying up before suffering an unfortunate injury at the 2022 World Cup.

Jesus has, however, remained an important part of the fold in north London, saying of his efforts when taking in an enforced absence: “I was injured but in my mind, I was involved. I was like, I need to talk, I need to try to help them with something by talking and seeing the games – so that’s why. Over my life, I want to help as many as I can.”

It is that experience and commitment that Arteta and Co were crying out for. Jesus may be an archetypal No.9, whose main job is to put the ball in the back of the net, but he has already shown that he is about much more than goals.

Patience

Arteta has said of having Jesus back: “He needs time to get that confidence and that physical state that is necessary to compete with a free mind.” Arsenal has put themselves in a position where patience is a commodity that they can now afford.

The expectation should be that the goals will flow again for Jesus at some stage – with one effort often all that forwards of his ilk require in order to see the floodgates burst open. He does, however, have an important role to play for the Gunners regardless of whether he is firing on all cylinders or not, with it his winning mentality that could help to make all the difference when major honors are handed out in May.