Gabriele Berra in Chieti – Sportando

Chieti Basket 1974 is pleased to announce the signing of the athlete Gabriele Berra.

The 195 cm x 90 kg born guard/forward class 2000 from Rho began his basketball career in Legnano, where he made his debut in a2 in the 2016/2017 championship.

After a few seasons with the Legnanese jacket, Gabriele passes for two years in B, at Sangiorgese (6.77 ppg and 13.13 ppg).

The return to a2 is between the ranks of San Severo, where Berra realizes 3,6 ppg.

In the last championship he played in Piacenza, sponda Bakery, scoring 11.77 points with shoelaces.

Very tidy and energetic player, with a deadly shot from beyond the arc (44%), Gabriele will be a fundamental piece of Chieti Basket 1974.

