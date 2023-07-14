Home » Gabriele Berra in Chieti – Sportando
Sports

Gabriele Berra in Chieti – Sportando

by admin
Gabriele Berra in Chieti – Sportando

Chieti Basket 1974 is pleased to announce the signing of the athlete Gabriele Berra.
The 195 cm x 90 kg born guard/forward class 2000 from Rho began his basketball career in Legnano, where he made his debut in a2 in the 2016/2017 championship.
After a few seasons with the Legnanese jacket, Gabriele passes for two years in B, at Sangiorgese (6.77 ppg and 13.13 ppg).
The return to a2 is between the ranks of San Severo, where Berra realizes 3,6 ppg.
In the last championship he played in Piacenza, sponda Bakery, scoring 11.77 points with shoelaces.
Very tidy and energetic player, with a deadly shot from beyond the arc (44%), Gabriele will be a fundamental piece of Chieti Basket 1974.

See also  Tortu: "Anti-Juve choir? I sang too". But the gaffe at the European Championships becomes a coincidence

You may also like

David Beckham: The Driving Force Behind Inter Miami’s...

improve location-based experience –

Djokovic and Alcaraz Set for Epic Showdown in...

Premier League: Arsenal instead of Bayern: Rice moves...

Sinner, the semifinal with Djokovic at Wimbledon is...

Soccer World Cup: Game abandoned – German opponent...

Maxi fall at the Tour de France: the...

Former International Referee Criticizes Chinese Super League Referees...

Markus Rehm and the long fear for gold

Ragusa Calcio, defender Pasquale Porcaro arrives

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy