Gaël Monfils, after his success against Baez: “Top 1-top 2 of the best victories of my career”

You said before the tournament that you wanted to “kiffer”. Wasn’t it more than that?

I liked it, I didn’t expect that at all, even being able to bounce back on certain tactical choices, on certain things. I drop the fourth because I’m tired, because I’m dead. I feel like I can’t take it anymore. I tell Michael (Tillström, son trainer) that I need 10 minutes. I needed 25 minutes! It’s crazy because you do it unconsciously. You might think it’s stupidity, but in the end, you do it very consciously, because you have a certain serenity, something that I don’t have at all at the moment. At Roland-Garros, I managed to say to myself, “I’m going to recover and I’m going to fuck him in the fifth”. Can you imagine the sick person that I am. I figured if I do the opposite and lose 6-4 in the fourth set, I lose 6-1 in the fifth. If it doesn’t pass for X reasons, I’m dead. The fact is that it was a paying choice.