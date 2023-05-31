Gaël Monfils, after his success against Baez: “Top 1-top 2 of the best victories of my career”

“Where does this epic victory over Sebastian Baez fit in your career?
Top 1 – top 2 with the match against (Pablo) Cuevas on Le Lenglen (in the 3rd round of Roland-Garros 2015, victory for Monfils, 4-6, 7-6 [1]3-6, 6-4, 6-3), the atmosphere was amazing. This evening, the emotions were incredible, the public was exceptional. It was my first night session here, I did four night sessions in the four Grand Slams, I even did it at Wimbledon, never forget with Gilles Simon on the Central (in 2015, Simon won, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 2-6, 6-2), we did our little night session. Having made it here, I filled my bucket list and I won.
What is your first feeling after such a match?
I had a crazy thing tonight. I forget where I am, that it was a first round. I knew it was going to be very very hard, I trained with him last week, I found him monstrous. When I saw the painting, I was not very happy, it was not the gameplay that I really wanted in the first round. Once you’re in, you accept. Having managed to find unexpected solutions, I’m just very happy, it’s one of the best moments in sport I’ve ever experienced.
“I’m in the mix where I’m super happy to have won my game, I put in two good forehands, there’s a world where I tell myself that we’re going to try to do something”
You said before the tournament that you wanted to “kiffer”. Wasn’t it more than that?
I liked it, I didn’t expect that at all, even being able to bounce back on certain tactical choices, on certain things. I drop the fourth because I’m tired, because I’m dead. I feel like I can’t take it anymore. I tell Michael (Tillström, son trainer) that I need 10 minutes. I needed 25 minutes! It’s crazy because you do it unconsciously. You might think it’s stupidity, but in the end, you do it very consciously, because you have a certain serenity, something that I don’t have at all at the moment. At Roland-Garros, I managed to say to myself, “I’m going to recover and I’m going to fuck him in the fifth”. Can you imagine the sick person that I am. I figured if I do the opposite and lose 6-4 in the fourth set, I lose 6-1 in the fifth. If it doesn’t pass for X reasons, I’m dead. The fact is that it was a paying choice.
What do you say to yourself when you’re down 4-0 in the fifth set, ball 5-0 for Baez?
I didn’t want to take 6-0 in the fifth, there’s only (Andy) Murray who fucked me (6-4, 6-1, 4-6, 1-6, 6-0 for Murray in the quarterfinals in 2014) . I wanted to win at least one game and unconsciously, I tell myself that if I manage to push, there’s a world where there’s the wind on the other side with me, we don’t know… And I’m in the mix where I’m super happy to have won my game, I put in two good forehands, there’s a world where I tell myself that we’re going to try to do something.
“This injury hurt me more than usual because I couldn’t run, do outside activities, basketball, padel. There, nothing, I was completely stopped. And at a certain age, it gets a little stuck when you start over”
When you limp at the very end, was that cinema?
We can say that we can make movies from time to time, but there, I have pain. This is where we are called top athletes. I have fairly high cramps, super high in the quadri. cushioning (in the last game) hurt me badly, I win the point, I look at Mikael (Power supply)I’m laughing because I’m in pain.
Gaël Monfils, at the end of his match against Sebastian Baez. (S. Boué/The Team)
This is your first victory on the main circuit since your return to the circuit this season, you could hardly have dreamed of better?
When I came back to the circuit, I said to myself, I’m waiting for Roland-Garros, I’ll win my first match, that’s for sure (smile). No, honestly, I didn’t even expect to win this match. It’s just a bonus, positive. My goal is to be in good shape to hold matches like this, in an even better way, without having a big drop. (slump). Being able to hold tense matches again. In recent weeks, I have worked well, I felt that, even losing a lot of matches, I was able to chain tournaments, training sessions and that did me good. I regained confidence in my body. When you have treated the foot injury, then there is everything else, apprehension, regaining support, the eye, the right choices at the right time, feeling powerful…
This injury hurt me more than usual because I couldn’t run, do outside activities, basketball, padel. There, nothing, I was completely stopped. And at a certain age, it gets a little stuck when you start over. And then there is also, for the first time, apprehension. To Montreal (last August, when he gave up against Jack Draper), I hurt myself really badly and we always have in our heads necessarily, when we have a major injury, this little apprehension. The real first game I got into was against Ugo (Humbert in Miami, before he injured his wrist). On the fact of running again, without apprehension, the match in Lyon last week (against Pedro Cachin, defeat 2-6, 6-3, 6-4) did me a lot of good.
Did you really think about your daughter when you were close to losing in the fifth set?
You think about everything and nothing from time to time, I’m unlucky, I still haven’t won, Elina (Svitolina, female) won his first tournament (in Strasbourg, Saturday)I did not win a match (since his return in March). I don’t know why I said to myself that, I wanted to do it for her and for my father. It was important for these two people. I did, I’m happy.
“These are the fights I’m looking for, that’s why I keep playing. I’m starting to get better and better and when I’m good before I leave, I want to make them shake these little top 10s.
Are you surprised at yourself?
I inevitably surprised myself, I didn’t necessarily expect to be able to hold that level, to be able to raise my level at certain times, to be able to play the important moments well, to manage a little pressure. It was a big surprise for me.
Gaël Monfils tore himself off to overcome Sebastian Baez. (S. Boué/The Team)
Your next opponent is Holger Rune. How are you going to approach this game?
Gonna be a big game, top 10, young (20 ans), who moves super well, with confidence. I will already try to recover well, to analyze his last matches well. It will be up to me to find solutions, resources to try to annoy him. I’m not leaving defeatist but I’m leaving quite realistic that after a big game like that, I’m not a favourite. If there are opportunities, I will try to seize them well. I’m going to try to get away with it, it’s cool to play a top 10, to have that chance again.
What’s terrible is that I know I’m going to have pain, but that’s why we play sports. If I want to win this game, I’m going to have to hurt myself and I’m ready to hurt myself. I hope to find a solution and if there isn’t, it will be good for him and I will train to find another solution to beat him in a few months.
These are the fights I’m looking for, that’s why I keep playing. I’m starting to get better and better and when I’m good before leaving, I want to make them shake these little top 10s.
Is there still gasoline in the tank?
Non. But Thursday, I hope a little and then you have to go with panache, experience and the magic of sport, you never know. »