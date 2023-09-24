Gaël Monfils, after the disagreement with Auger-Aliassime: “Tired of these incessant controversies”

The exchanges between Gaël Monfils and Félix Auger-Aliassime, during which the Canadian criticized the Frenchman for not playing their duel to the fullest, circulated a lot after their Laver Cup meeting on Friday. Too much, to the taste of “La Monf” who returned to the episode in a long post on social networks.

“I am tired of these incessant and futile controversies,” writes the player. Some people seem to get excited over trifles. I am annoyed by those who make hasty judgments. Some might think that because I smile and have fun, I’m not serious. Sure, my vision may be different, but I always strive to follow the guidelines given to me. »

“I take this opportunity very seriously”

The Frenchman also returned to the meaning of his presence in Vancouver this weekend. “When I was asked to participate in the Laver Cup, I was honored. With my current ranking, outside the top 100 (142nd) at this age, I even thought it was a joke. But I take this opportunity very seriously, for the event, for my team and especially for me. Traveling to Vancouver and leaving my family again is not the easiest thing. But, despite everything, I continue to practice my profession with passion and sincerity, as I have always done. And, without tongue in cheek, I must admit that I am very well paid for this and that the conditions are exceptional. »

