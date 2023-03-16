A fairly dense match but Monfils lacks rhythm

The game between Monfils and Shevchenko had been interrupted by rain the day before, when the Frenchman, trailing 6-4, 4-0, had managed to take the second set on the tie-break, before being trailed 2-0 in the third set. On the restart, Monfils was unable to regain control of the match, despite two break points to come back to 3-2 (return too long, backhand fault after a long rally).