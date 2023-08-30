Gaël Monfils qualifies for the second round

Gaël Monfils during the match against the Japanese Taro Daniel at the US Open in New York, August 29, 2023. FRANK FRANKLIN II / AP

Frenchman Gaël Monfils qualified for the second round of the US Open on Tuesday August 29 by beating Japanese Taro Daniel (95th in the world and from qualifying) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 ( 7/4). The next step will be much higher since the Parisian who will celebrate his 37th birthday on September 1 will find the Russian Andrey Rublev (8ᵉ).

Facing Daniel, Monfils struggled to get going, looking listless in the first set. Then he woke up, made fewer mistakes and took the game into his own hands.

“I felt heavier, the balls were heavier, slower. I had to adapt: ​​I turned very little around my forehand, instead I played a lot of backhands “, he analyzed. “In addition, at the start, he was serving extremely well and that made me feel a bit tense too. Fortunately, he began to serve much less well afterwards and I got into my match. I served well when needed and then I was able to find the trajectories I wanted.he added.

In the end, he will have placed 23 aces, managed 68 winning moves and committed 56 unforced errors (10 winning moves for 13 unforced errors in the first set). A fall, however, almost called everything into question: Monfils fell on the wrist that had kept him out of competition several weeks after Roland-Garros.

“Falling on the wrist is the only thing I mustn’t do… but I couldn’t help it. I think the strap helped me a lot. I hope it will be ok tomorrow”he commented, acknowledging having hurt himself.

Return of injuries

Monfils had not won a match at Flushing Meadows since his second round in 2021. Away from the circuit for months to treat a foot injury which occurred in Canada last summer, the Frenchman attempted a comeback in the spring in front of his public at Roland-Garros. But after dismissing the Argentinian Sebastian Baez after a fight in five sets, he forfeited as the new terror of the circuit stood in front of him, the Dane Holger Rune. New wrist injury and new convalescence of several weeks.

Since the beginning of the American tour on hard however, Monfils finds its superb. He thus reached the round of 16 in Washington, the quarter-finals at the Masters 1000 in Toronto and again the eighth at the Masters 1000 in Cincinnati with three victories against players from the World Top 15 (Tsitsipas, Norrie and De Minaur).

