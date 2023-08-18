Gael Monfils Withdraws from ATP 250 Winston-Salem: Another Blow to the Tournament

Gael Monfils, French tennis player and currently ranked 211th in the ATP rankings, has withdrawn from the ATP 250 tournament in Winston-Salem. The tournament is scheduled to take place between August 21 and 27. Monfils, who is currently competing in the Cincinnati Masters 1000 and is set to face Novak Djokovic, had initially received a wild card to participate in the Winston-Salem tournament but decided not to use it.

The tournament organizers expressed their regret over Monfils’ withdrawal and acknowledged that it is a common occurrence in a sport with a demanding calendar. Monfils is now one of nine players who have pulled out of the tournament, joining Jan-Lennard Struff, Daniel Evans, Roberto Bautista Agut, Yoshihito Nishioka, Roberto Carballés Baena, Bernabé Zapata Miralles, Pablo Carreño Busta, and Guido Pella.

The Winston-Salem tournament is one of the final events leading up to the US Open. Despite the withdrawals, the tournament still boasts an impressive lineup, with players like Borna Coric, Tallon Griekspoor, Sebastian Korda, and Adrian Mannarino set to take the court. Additionally, Argentinians Sebastián Báez and Facundo Díaz Acosta, Colombian Daniel Galán, and Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas will also be participating.

As the tennis calendar takes its toll on players, it is not uncommon for them to withdraw from tournaments due to fatigue or injury. However, fans can still expect an exciting tournament in Winston-Salem as the remaining players vie for victory before heading to the US Open.

