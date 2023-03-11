My Intercity Night arrives at Formia station when the sun has yet to rise. It’s five in the morning and on the way back from Catanzaro (where I was lucky enough to witness the match between the locals and Avellino) I decide well to stop by the Gulf: at 11 Gaeta will host Sora, in what it could be the decisive challenge for the Bianconeri’s promotion to Serie D.

Sure, you say, there are five hours to go and it’s practically still night. No problem. First of all, I wait for the departure of the first bus that connects Formia to Gaeta (waiting for someone to justify the over six million spent, hitherto empty, to reactivate the old railway line abandoned in the eighties) and then, once I reach the destination, I enjoy the dawn reflecting on the calm waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea. In order not to remain passively waiting, I brought with me a nice pair of trekking shoes, in order to visit the city village first and then enjoy a nice excursion on the facing Monte Orlando, with a final breathtaking panorama offered by the Montagna Spaccata cliff. Not bad, in just one morning I combined sport, practice matches, tourism and even a decent culinary tasting, if we add the piece of tiella gaetana (onion and cod, to keep things light) and the glass of red taken just before heading towards the stadium. In short, just in time for breakfast (for those who sleep on Sundays!)

After the brief parenthesis on my Sunday follies, I can move on to the story of this historic day for Sorano football. It is played in the stadium Antonio Riciniello, located right on the seafront of Serapo (the city beach). A system that already exudes all its retro charm from the outside. A charm accentuated by the presence of the former glass factory Avir, whose skeleton is placed just behind the guest sector. This industrial complex was active between the early 1900s and 1981, exploiting the sand of the nearby beach. The various redevelopment projects have so far failed, leaving its imposing shell to dominate a stadium that is visibly ruined by the saltiness and sea winds to which it is subjected daily. I personally believe that the plants built by the sea are truly unique!

Sora fans have been preparing for this away game for several weeks, organizing coaches and calling the city to follow the team. Despite some, inevitable, resistance from the local authorities, in the end about six hundred coupons were made available. Of which just under three hundred for the away sector and the rest for part of the home grandstand. Given the times of prohibition, bans and restrictions, it sure is good. Also because on the banks of the Liri there is a desire to support the Bianconeri; both because it is probably the last act – the one that will deliver the championship into the hands of the club – and because the last two home games have been marked by the choice not to enter by the boys from the North. The reason? As already written on the occasion of the match against Audace, the decision by the Frosinone Police Headquarters to forbid entry to scarves with the wording Be wary. Something aberrant and profoundly Italian, which I prefer not to dwell on today, instead of narrating this festive day.

I go through the gates of the stadium, taking the opportunity to recharge my camera battery a bit and rest on the benches. The Gaeta that I find myself commenting on today is not the one followed by the ultras. In fact, organized red and white cheering is currently active alongside Polisportiva Gaeta 1931, engaged in the Second Category championship. Therefore today I will find myself in front of a handful of kids trying to cheer behind the banner Come on Gaeta. Respect for trying, but obviously the ultras mold is a long way off.

When there is half an hour left before the kick-off, outside the fence of the guest sector, the first flags begin to be glimpsed and the first chants are heard. The black and whites have arrived and are starting to trickle in under the watchful eye of the officials, who are filming their every movement with a camera in hand. The banners are unrolled and in a deeply ultras moment we try to figure out how and where to put them, so as not to overlap them and to allow the longer one – which will serve as a celebratory phrase – to stand out in the middle of the sector. In the end, between indecision and pressure from the officials, everything is posted along the railing that divides the sector from the field and when the teams are about to enter, everyone takes their places.

“The daring descents and ascents…and then up again!” recites the sentence posted by the bianconeri, which clearly paraphrases a famous song by Battisti on his eightieth birthday), but also the last eight years of Sorana football history. With the non-registration in Serie D in 2015, the bankruptcy, the restart and the various attempts to return to the top amateur scene. Years of suffering and anonymity, useful however to slowly reconstitute an ultras base and to make it continuous, conspicuous and relevant both from the point of view of attendance and quality. What will arrive on the pitch today is just the litmus test of what, above all, the organized fans have built in this period of time.

When the two teams enter the field, a sea of ​​flags and pennants waves in the away sector. Proof of how to make a presence beautiful, colorful and full-bodied it is not necessarily necessary to invent who knows what mammoth choreography, but simply go back to doing the Italian ultras. Those of the patches, of the standards, of the flags, of the banners, of the drum and of the color in profusion. Tradition and simplicity, two concepts on which the Soranis have based all their work and thanks to which they reap the benefits today. Sure, it’s clear that you won’t always find six hundred people to back them away, just as it’s clear that Serie D will put them in front of historic, mangy and tough squares to face. Hot stadiums, where no one can afford to go on picnics. It must be said, however, that this leap probably comes at the right time for them.

On the pitch it was a brace from Corsetti to give away the 0-2 which sanctions the mathematical promotion to D. A category leap that will obviously be delivered to the almanacs thanks to his crazy numbers: obtained nine games in advance (by virtue of the 28 points advantage over the second in the standings), twenty-four consecutive victories, only one defeat and twenty-four victories, eighty goals scored (Certosa, second, scored 35) and just fifteen conceded. A steamroller through and through. The players in the black and white jersey know this well, who burst into a cry of joy at the triple whistle, later going to celebrate with their fans.

The usual suspects wave their arms and rebuke those who climb the railings (without having an evident desire to invade), I wonder how it is possible to have to use public money to employ so many officials so that someone does not climb over to rejoice, in a day without any tension and without any fans in front. But these are questions that will never be answered, so it’s best to have a laugh watching the hysteria of certain characters…

If the embrace between the team and the fans is contained enough inside the stadium Riciniello, so it won’t be when returning to Sora. Indeed, a cheering horde awaits the team with torches, smoke bombs and banners. A spontaneous procession invades the streets of the city, finally being able to explode without any limitation. It is the apotheosis for all the components of this ride, now huddled together in the heart of their own home.

Serie D regains a historic square, as well as one of the most fit Lazio fans in recent years. The symbolic image of the day is perhaps Tamsir Jammeh, the black and white midfielder who, after the triple whistle, wanders around the field with a shirt for the cautioned players. A gesture which, if in the minds of big Italian bigots would be able to trigger one of those controversies so useless as to be pressing, on the other hand it is really very nice and supportive towards those fans who have supported him throughout the season and who despite sacrifices, money and time, more often than not they find themselves facing a wall of stupidity, so often as to be insurmountable.

I’m leaving with said picture. The last part of this very long morning is about to take shape. L’Intercity for Rome he awaits me anxiously, to give me comfort and take me to the Capital. There is still the last daily appendix, a succulent Roma-Juventus to follow. Tired, limping but still in possession of the residual strength, I observe the landscape of the Roman countryside passing through the windows of the train. The sun shines reminding me that spring is upon us and making me think that I have hardly seen a team promoted even before the advent of the same.

Simone Meloni