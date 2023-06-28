Gaeta-Tor Sapienza, Coppa Italia: the greatest legacy, the one that stands the test of time

Exactly one week later I decide again to return to the “slums” of the regional categories, but this time the stake is the prerogative of both contenders, in fact on the neutral field of Anitrella (fraction of the municipality of Monte San Giovanni Campano) the final of the Lazio Second Category Italian Cup between Polisportiva Gaeta 1931 and Asd Tor Sapienza. It is precisely in the week preceding the match that my curiosity is attracted by the banners displayed in the city by the Gaetan fans, who invite you to follow the team en masse in this particular competition. Without thinking twice, I decided to be present at the “party” too, obviously without too many pretensions in a category in which the following fans can be counted on the fingers of one hand.

On Saturday, although the match is played at 4 pm, I decide to leave well in advance not only to arrive earlier and enjoy the pre-season but also to admire the “Liri” stadium more closely, the home of Anitrella, whose formation competes in the Lazio promotion and can count on a good ultras following behind the insignia of the BRIGATA ASYLUM.

Arrived in the small host fraction, it will be the external walls of the stadium that will attract my attention. I have to admit that the local neroverdi ultras did a really good job, designing various murals with reproduced mottos, group and team logos and also remembering those who unfortunately are no longer here. The “Liri” stadium takes me back in time, with its old walls, the entrance doors worn out by the passage of time, as well as the writings that recall the name of the stadium which derives from the homonymous and important river, fundamental in the economy of the last century. I remembered the bottom in pozzolana, one of the last remaining, particularly characteristic and beautiful for this very reason, but I learn that in recent days it has been modernized with a latest generation synthetic surface. By now so-called modern football has engulfed even the latest structures of amateurism and although certain evolutions are inevitable, the total loss of certain particularities, the large and overwhelming approval of playing mats as well as other aspects, contributes to making everything a bit artificial in its appearance.

Moving on to analyze more closely the teams with their respective fans, the Asd Tor Sapienza represents a district of Rome, in the eastern quadrant of the city, not to be confused with the more famous Pro Calcio Tor Sapienza which plays the championship of Excellence and in recently it has also played in the D series. This year Asd Tor Sapienza played in the second category group D but contrary to the excellent progress in the Cup, it disappointed expectations by fighting to the last to avoid relegation and reaching the fourth from last place, however useful for salvation. The team does not have a fan base but in any case around a hundred fans take their seats in the uncovered grandstand of the stadium, normally intended for visiting fans when Anitrella plays at home.

Different speech for Polisportiva Gaeta 1931, which played in group I, finishing the championship in fourth place behind the duo Amatori Vallemaio and Esperia, but also Real Sanvittorese, third classified. Compared to the Roman team, the discourse regarding the supporters changes, occupying the entire covered grandstand and displaying banners that closely remind me of the ULTRAS GAETA. Here the manager Diego takes care of clarifying my doubts: practically Polisportiva Gaeta protagonist of several high-ranking placements in Serie D, at the end of the 2017-2018 season he renounces to register, leaving room for the second city team, Mistral, which a couple of years later it changed its name to Asd Gaeta, but which the ultras decided not to follow, faithful to the old and historic name. In 2020-2021 then, a handful of enthusiasts rebuilt everything starting from the third category, returning to the old denomination and also snatching the consent of the ultras, who also returned to support this new partnership.

For today’s occasion, the historic friends of Cynthia Genzano, also orphans of the historic denomination, will accompany the red and white ultras. When the teams enter the field, the ultras prepare a nice choreography by hoisting a mini-flag in the center of the sector with a boy drawn on it kissing the tricolor flag with the name “Gaeta” impressed on it while various red and white checkered flags are waved on the sides the large inscription “BRING US AWAY” is displayed on the balcony. A couple of torches accompany this moment, which also happens on the opposite side, where several yellow-green smoke bombs are lit but also a couple of torches, as they will also in a couple of subsequent circumstances, even though without ever a single chorus in the rest of the race .

It goes without saying that the absolute protagonists of the stands are the ultras Gaeta, who in the first half constantly encourage the team with discreet clapping and beautiful flags, some historic from the D years, others recently displayed. They light a torch again to give energy to the team that receives the message and after fifteen minutes they take the lead, thanks to bomber Di Giacomo, with another couple of torches lit to celebrate.

Despite the heat, the Gaetan fans will never stop inciting the eleven on the field with clapping, trains, choruses to answer and the color always guaranteed by the numerous flags. In the continuation of the race other torches are lit and when the paper banner is removed, it is really nice to be able to see the historical banners “1931”, “Peschiera”, the tricolor “Gaeta” but also that of the “Old Guard”.

In the second half, the ultras continue to incite the formation, once again making a good number of claps to accompany the choirs. After just seven minutes Di Giacomo doubles up again, making the grandstand intended for his fans cheer again, lighting torches again and immediately afterwards creates an eighties-style smoke bomb, with various white and red smoke bombs which completely envelop the grandstand in defiance of a few words of disappointment of simple fans. The choreographic effect is something spectacular that lasts several minutes and propitiously extends until Esposito’s 3-0 goal, in the fifty-ninth minute of the game.

On the opposite side, the yellow-green fans try to emulate the red and white ultras by lighting smoke bombs but everything will be limited to that period of time after which they continue to watch the game completely seated. Worth noting is the display of a couple of banners on the result by now achieved, the first on the loyalty of the red and white fans in following the one and only team from Gaeta right into the abyss of the minor categories, while the second is a dig at the still exonerated coach on the payroll as well as a commendation for the current coach Caneschi, who receives only a symbolic fee as he is himself one of the partners.

There will still be room for clapping, flag-waving and lit torches, and it doesn’t matter if in the last minute of added time Asd Tor Sapienza scores the goal from a masterful free-kick by Attini. In the end they deserved the goal for the effort put in the field, calculating moreover that the oldest is born in 2000. Finally comes the final whistle of the referee who kicks off the party of Polisportiva Gaeta who raises the cup to the sky, with all the players celebrating under the sector with their supporters, who don’t forget to dedicate some hostile chorus to Formia’s all-time rivals.

Flags, torches, smoke bombs are the masters for a long time. Ritual photos and prolonged celebrations that will continue in the center of the small hamlet and then move to the coastal city. Sincerely seeing the faith and constancy with which the Gaetan fans are following the historic team, perhaps even the leaders of Italian football should change their horizons and ways of doing things. Instead of talking about second teams or B teams, they should understand that without the passion seen today, the death of football comes. No merger, no project created in vitro can ensnare the hearts of the people, the following of fans or bring families back to the stadium, as they love to say so much. The identity and passion for one’s local football tradition is not something that one invents or buys. And when you manage to preserve that red thread that binds football to its historical and sporting roots, the passionate following always transcends the categories, even the lowest. This should especially be understood by those who, from the top of their pedestal, pontificate on the life of our football whose center of gravity continues to inevitably move from what to tend to what it has been. Less money and glitter, more popular expression.

Marco Gasparri

