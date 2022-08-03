The character

In the “sliding doors” of Lino Gaffeo’s footballing process, the handful of centimeters that denied Dejan Marijanovic the goal at the end of the extra time that would have given the OltrepoVoghera the Italian Amateur Cup, in the final against the Lazio Fondi, weighs like a boulder played at the Rondinella stadium in Florence. It was 2016, the Rossoneri team coached by Alex Dossena lost on penalties and from that moment a downward parable began which within two years would have induced the entrepreneur from Castellazzo Bormida to close his experience at Parisi (previously as deputy to Franco Abeli , then as president) and three seasons later even the dissolution of the company, born from the merger between the Oltrepo stradellino and the Vogherese Anni Verdi. If that damned ball had come in, the story probably would have turned out very differently.

Casale was the next stop for Gaffeo, who was very much in love with football (he is a great Inter fan, as evidenced by the huge poster of the Moratti father squadron that stands behind his office desk), a passion that led him to commit himself in first person and to profuse resources. Until a couple of championships ago, when Casalesi’s disappointments and personal considerations led him to stop. Now, while he is knocking on a new adventure, with the ritual of summer gatherings, one wonders what Gaffeo will do. Will he return to Voghera? «They looked for me – he says – let’s say that a politician came forward. But frankly I don’t think about it. At least for now”. Because? «In Voghera I still have many friends, mind you, many call me. But in general I must say that from that city I had many promises and few facts. And a lot of coldness, yes. Just think of the Sunday of the OltrepoVoghera debut, with the ultras entering, turning their backs on the pitch and then disappearing forever. Certain scenes are not forgotten ». The little road component? “That also disappointed me. At company meetings when it came to money, it was always my turn to get the chestnuts out of the fire. But I’m not an ATM from which to withdraw, if I invest I also claim to have decision-making power ». And in Casale? «Even in that case, the usual script: lots of nice words, then it was Gaffeo who had to fix things. There were no conditions for a winning project. And then I got out of it ». Covid did not help: «No, not at all. You know my enthusiasm well, when I take care of the warmth and affection of the fans, the empty stands have given me infinite sadness, together with the pain for loved ones who are no longer there. I miss football, but something broke. “