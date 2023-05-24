Gaia, who is the singer of the Mameli anthem before the Italian Cup Final

It fell to Gaia sing the Mameli’s anthem at the Olympic before Fiorentina-Inter the Italian cup final , accompanied by the band of the Air Force he sang the ‘Canto degli Italiani’ immediately before kick-off of the match, when the two formations and match officials were already lined up on the pitch.

From XFactor and Amici in Sanremo: who is Gaia

Italo-Brazilian born in 1997Gaia is one songwriter which already boasts several important experiences. His music integrates Italian and Portuguese, pop, urban and South American sounds. It is known to the general public in 2016when it participates in XFactor also reaching the final, while in the 2019 is the winner of Amici. Hence the beginning of the ascent, driven by the single ‘He arrives‘, certified double platinum and belonging to the debut album ‘Nuova Genesi’ (gold record as well as the other single, ‘Coco Chanel’). In the 2021 participate in San Remo Festival among the big names with the song ‘Cuore Amaro’, also a gold record, before releasing the first international single, ‘Boca’, featuring with Sean Paul. After the summer 2021 outdoor tour and this year’s indoor tour, last March he released his latest single, ‘Ecstasy’. Gaia has also been featured by the magazine Forbes in the list of 100 under 30 Italian leaders of the future of our country.