Home » Gaia, who is the singer of the Mameli anthem before the Italian Cup Final
Sports

Gaia, who is the singer of the Mameli anthem before the Italian Cup Final

by admin
Gaia, who is the singer of the Mameli anthem before the Italian Cup Final

It fell to Gaia sing theMameli’s anthem at the Olympic before Fiorentina-Interthe Italian cup final, accompanied by the band of the Air Force he sang the ‘Canto degli Italiani’ immediately before kick-off of the match, when the two formations and match officials were already lined up on the pitch.

From XFactor and Amici in Sanremo: who is Gaia

Italo-Brazilian born in 1997Gaia is one songwriter which already boasts several important experiences. His music integrates Italian and Portuguese, pop, urban and South American sounds. It is known to the general public in 2016when it participates in XFactor also reaching the final, while in the 2019 is the winner of Amici. Hence the beginning of the ascent, driven by the single ‘He arrives‘, certified double platinum and belonging to the debut album ‘Nuova Genesi’ (gold record as well as the other single, ‘Coco Chanel’). In the 2021 participate in San Remo Festival among the big names with the song ‘Cuore Amaro’, also a gold record, before releasing the first international single, ‘Boca’, featuring with Sean Paul. After the summer 2021 outdoor tour and this year’s indoor tour, last March he released his latest single, ‘Ecstasy’. Gaia has also been featured by the magazine Forbes in the list of 100 under 30 Italian leaders of the future of our country.




see also

Mattarella: “I’m impartial, I’ll support the referees”

See also  Drivalia is the Official Supplier of the Giro d'Italia – Sport Marketing News

You may also like

If you’re tired of waiting forever for legumes...

In Lyon, the Swedish tennis player Ymer smashed...

Italian Cup: Fiorentina-Inter – LIVE – Football

Canadi-Club Sibenik loses Croatian cup final

Lawn Tennis Association reveals overall financial loss of...

Di Maria, quarrel with a fan on social...

The troubled links of David Lappartient, heavyweight in...

Bobby Wagner’s homecoming a stabilizing force for Seahawks’...

A mustache like Super Mario or the hero...

How to know if the oven heats correctly...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy