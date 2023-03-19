Home Sports GAK stays close to the top
GAK stays close to the top

The GAK keeps the gap to the top of the Admiral 2nd league constant. Grazer won 3-0 at home against the Young Violets of Wiener Austria on Saturday. After 20 laps they are four points behind the current leader St. Pölten and one point behind Blau-Weiss Linz.

The Upper Austrians close the game day on Sunday against Amstetten. In the Vienna duel between Rapid II and Vienna there was a 2:2, Dornbirn defeated Lafnitz for the first time (2:1).

Third win in a row for GAK

Markus Rusek with his six and seven goals this season (11th, 63rd) made the difference in Graz. David Peham fixed the 3-0 final score (89th) for GAK’s third win in a row. The “red jackets”, who are looking for promotion and are undefeated at home, have not yet put down a longer series this season.

In Hütteldorf, Vienna lost a 2-0 lead at the break. Kerim Abazovic (11th) and ex-Rapidler Lukas Grozurek (25th) scored early. Philipp Wydra (55th) and Aaron Sky Schwarz (65th) shot the Jungrapidler to a point. Vienna could still be ousted from fifth place by Amstetten, Rapid is eleventh.

The dice fell late in Dornbirn. Jan Stefanon scored decisively in the 88th minute for the home side, who came within a point of bottom of the table with their first win over Lafnitz.

