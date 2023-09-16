GAK takes advantage of St. Pölten’s mistakes and leads

0
The GAK replaced SKN St. Pölten as the leaders in the seventh round of the Admiral 2nd League. The Graz team celebrated a 2-1 win in the Styrian derby at DSV Leoben on Friday evening, taking advantage of the Lower Austrians’ 1-2 home defeat against Vienna and now leading the table with 18 points, three points ahead of the previous leader.
