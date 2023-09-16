GAK takes advantage of St. Pölten’s mistakes and leads

The GAK replaced SKN St. Pölten as the leaders in the seventh round of the Admiral 2nd League. The Graz team celebrated a 2-1 win in the Styrian derby at DSV Leoben on Friday evening, taking advantage of the Lower Austrians’ 1-2 home defeat against Vienna and now leading the table with 18 points, three points ahead of the previous leader.

Read more …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

