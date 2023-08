Even after the third round of the Admiral 2nd league, the GAK still has the maximum number of points. Graz turned a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 win at Vienna on Friday and took the lead in the table with nine points. FC Admira are two points behind in second after beating SV Horn 1-0. The previous leader SKN St. Pölten had to give up points for the first time.

