After Christmas, the market begins. And Liverpool scores their first big coup of the winter by taking striker Cody Gakpo, 23, a great protagonist with Holland at the World Cup from PSV. The announcement was made in the evening by the Dutch club itself on social media: Gakpo will be in England in the next few hours for visits and signing. This year between the club and the Netherlands he has scored 35 goals: 17 goals and 18 assists.