PSV formalize the transfer of the left wing to the Reds. This year between the club and Oranje he has set foot in 35 goals and assists

After Christmas, the market begins. And Liverpool scores their first big coup of the winter by taking striker Cody Gakpo, 23, a great protagonist with Holland at the World Cup from PSV. The announcement was made in the evening by the Dutch club itself on social media: Gakpo will be in England in the next few hours for visits and signing. This year between the club and the Netherlands he has scored 35 goals: 17 goals and 18 assists.

The figures are not yet official, but there is talk of around 42 million euros plus bonuses for the Dutch club and a 4-year contract ready to be signed. Right-footed winger who loves to play on the left to converge towards goal, born in Eindhoven to a Togolese father and Dutch mother, Gakpo grew up in PSV where he made his debut in 2018 and which he leaves after 159 games and 55 goals.

December 26, 2022 (change December 26, 2022 | 23:20)

