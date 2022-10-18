MILAN – Parade of stars at Rho Fiera Milano for the Football Gala. While in France the Golden Ball was awarded to Karim Benzema, the protagonists of the last male and female Serie A championship, with the young emerging Serie B, were awarded in the event organized by the Italian Footballers Association together with the company managed by Demetrio Albertini, who currently also leads the technical sector of the FIGC. To delight the palates of the guests was the starred chef Davide Oldani, while among the guests of the entertainment world there were also Rovazzi, the Milan fan Malika Ayane, Cecilia Rodriguez and Ignazio Moser, the former blue cycling coach Davide Cassani and the former skier Giorgio Rocca.

Before the start of the evening, the football champions paraded on the red carpet, then it was a great party especially for Milan, who hoarded up trophies for the best player with Leao, the best team and the best coach Stefano Pioli . This, however, the top 11: Maignan (Milan); Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Tomori (Milan), Bremer (last year at Turin and now at Juventus), Theo Hernandez (Milan); Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio), Brozovic (Inter), Barella (Inter); Leao (Milan), Immobile (Lazio), Vlahovic (Juventus). In Serie B, on the other hand, Federico Gatti was awarded who, with the great championship played with Frosinone, had earned the passage to Juventus.

(lapresse)

An hour earlier the women’s training had been announced, with many Juventus Women in the ideal eleven: Peyraud-Magnin (Juventus); Boattin (Juventus), Linari (Rome), Lenzini (Juventus), Filangeri (Sassuolo); Simonetti (Inter), Caruso (Juventus), Andressa (Rome), Greggi (Rome); Bergamaschi (Milan), Cantore (Sassuolo). The best player of the past season is also bianconera: Lisa Boattin. For the best goals, however, Martina Rosucci (Juventus) among women and Theo Hernandez (Milan) among men were awarded.

Smiling Fiyako Tomori, accompanied by his parents: «It is a pleasure to be here among all the stars. I didn’t know I was winning, so I’m happy. With Verona it was tough, but the 3 points were important. It is a bit of a strange championship because there is the World Cup, but we will try to work match after match and then in January we will see where we are. I don’t know if we are the favorites, but we know we are strong and that we all have to grow, raising the level both on and off the pitch ».

(lapresse)

Inter is also on the rise, with the CEO Giuseppe Marotta answering questions from journalists on behalf of the whole team, while Barella slipped away: “It will take a good comeback in the league and the goal is to stay connected to the group leading for the second week of November and then doing well in the second half of the tournament from January. At the beginning of the season we didn’t understand the problem, then the maturity of the players and the skill of the coach allowed us to go back to being the team that had fun and won so many points last season ». In Europe, on the other hand, smiles abound: “The Champions is a tournament, in which single matches count and our double performance with Barcelona took us by surprise, because we did not expect to score 4 points against a noble team like the They”.

(lapresse)

And to think that after the defeat in the derby, Simone Inzaghi’s management had been questioned by the fans: «We are used to receiving criticism, it is part of our game. Inzaghi has had to endure it, but no one has ever thought of replacing him. Since I became a manager I have never changed a coach in the race ». On the possibility that Inter could be sold, Marotta replies: “It is a situation over my head, the club has done its duty and from the point of view of contractual obligations we have honored them to the end”.

The smiles at Juve can be seen again after the victorious derby, with Vlhaovic and the injured Bremer representing the male team, while colleagues, led by Sara Gama, speak. «It is a competitive championship, with a new formula and we know we have to do something more to confirm ourselves at the top – declared the captain of the Azzurri and Juventus, who then added -. We are happy to celebrate the first gala as a professional. It seems like a lot of small things, but this visibility is very important ». On the last, stormy months of his male colleagues he says: «I have a great cheer for them, but I am of the idea that every team, when it closes in the locker room, knows all the things. It starts from there, so I don’t have to teach them anything ».

Also present was the coach of the men’s national team Roberto Mancini, who declared: «As far as we are concerned, what I would like is that young people can play important games to improve, as is happening with someone who is growing a lot for this reason too. As a group, we must continue to work even in difficult moments, sport is also this, always trying to improve and to have as many young people as possible available ». To those who asked him about Zaniolo, he replied as follows: «The doors of the national team are open to everyone, I don’t think this is a problem. Zaniolo has already come to the blue and, whoever plays well, can return ». For sure there will be Giacomo Raspadori, one of the leading Napoli leaders and Mancini’s protégé: “Zaniolo is not surprising to me, because I took him to the European Championship when he had played 10 matches in Serie A. I think these games help him improve , because playing in the Champions League is different from other matches and helps the younger players to gain experience ».