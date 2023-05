Galatasaray Istanbul is Turkish football champion for the 23rd time. After a transfer offensive in the summer, the star ensemble beat city rivals Fenerbahce early after a three-year break. Mauro Icardi started the 4-1 win at Ankaragücü with a brace on Tuesday. The striker played a crucial part in the title with 21 goals.

Unlike Yusuf Demir, who only played 66 minutes in total, was often injured and recently only appeared sporadically in the squad.

