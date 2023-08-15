Galatina, the controversy rages after the Negramaro concert: «Non-existent parking, get there? Impossible”

GALATINA – The controversy on social media continues after the Negramaro concert event: what infuriates the public is the chaos that has arisen outside the airport, the location that hosted the musical event on August 12. Expensive parking, long queues, poor security, there are also those who – exasperated by the queue hours – have turned around giving up listening to the live Salento band and have started a collection of adhesions to request a refund of the tickets.

“What happened at the Negramaro concert is shameful: we traveled dozens of kilometers to reach the concert and once we got there we found ourselves in line for hours”, users write on social media invading the Facebook group Are you from Galatina if…

To the torrent of complaints are also added the reports of poor indications along the road. Dozens of calls to the police were sent from the place to report the state of affairs: “We contacted the Police Headquarters, the Local Police, the Prefecture, but everyone replied that it was not their responsibility,” they commented on Facebook.

The surprise of the full car park was the icing on the cake: many at 11pm, once they arrived at the longed-for parking area, could not find a place despite having booked and already paid for it.

«Nothing to say about the skill and professionalism of the Negramaros and the many invited artists – writes a fan – but an organization that is nothing short of bad and worthy of denunciation! Sorry for the bad impression that Galatina, Salento and the whole region has made with the thousands of people who flocked from everywhere. Bad location. Zero security.”

And again: «So perhaps one thing hasn’t been understood here, those who stayed out (including me) it’s not that they didn’t want to walk… Citing concerts in big cities, which can be reached by metro and then walking is different from not know where to leave the car because there were paid ghost parkings».

These are paid parking spaces of up to 25 euros, located in remote places and distant from the concert «with an impervious, dark path, without a telephone line and absolutely lacking in personnel and public safety – continues the story – The access routes to get to car parks from nearby towns (we were in Martano, no more than 10 km from the event venue) clogged with thousands of spectators who, with enormous effort, managed to attend the first song at 10.25 pm after 4-5 hours of queuing (the concert scheduled for 21 started at 21.35 despite everyone knowing the asylum was going on outside) and many others who decided to give up going there ».

The columnist Selvaggia Lucarelli also joined the chorus of controversy who commented on the inconveniences experienced by the spectators of the Salento band’s concert on Instagram with a long post, in which she asks Giuliano Sangiorgi and his followers to apologize to the paying fans and to take measures against the organization of the event.

THE REPLY OF THE MAYOR OF GALATINA

«We would do it again a thousand other times, because if they had told us about this extraordinary event just a year ago, we would not even have believed it. We are the administration “of doing”, of enthusiasm and not that of “not doing, for fear of making a mistake”, thus replies the mayor of Galatina Fabio Vergine to the controversy.

“We will not hide behind anything or anyone. Not everything went well and I was the first to experience the inconvenience. I have been the victim of a thousand hardships and difficulties with many friends, I have followed everything in real time and in first person. Yet it was worth it. Beyond the role of the Municipality in the Provincial Commission, there will be time to analyze, with all the authorities, what happened during yesterday night », writes the mayor on Facebook.

«There have been words that more than others have been able to reach inside me and they are those of Giuliano Sangiorgi: that our airport can become a new Campovolo. And we started with these six incredible men who have been traveling a wonderful journey for twenty years through notes, words and passions. Tonight they were here, in our Galatina – he continues – to give us unforgettable emotions: each song of theirs is a memory, each chord an affection that does not fade away. Thank you Negramaro, for coloring our lives with your music. Best wishes for these 20 years of career, and may the melody never stop».

«My Galatina, it was an evening that will remain engraved in our collective memory for better or for worse. We are a community capable of celebrating music and rejoicing together in each other’s victories. We are a city that knows how to welcome and is ready to embrace all forms of art. We continue to support the music, culture and talent around us. May this evening be just the beginning of a long journey of celebrations and successes for Galatina, despite everything. Special thanks also go to all those who have contributed and who have had to face these unprecedented difficulties. From which we will all learn lessons. Thank you all “, concludes the mayor.

