Galaxy-LAFC: stars and stripes derby for… Cristiano Ronaldo

Galaxy-LAFC: stars and stripes derby for… Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese star in the sights of the MLS

The excuses of the Portuguese Golden Ball towards the coach and the team were not enough to extinguish the market rumors.

The two Los Angeles teams side by side

The second legis of Cristiano Ronaldo in that of Manchester is not going in the desired direction and that is why rumors of his farewell – even – in January follow one another.

The Galaxy are looking for redemption in the derby after the last defeat, but it will be tough

Among the various hypotheses, more or less suggestive, the hypothesis of the Old Continent is gaining ground. MLS would be considering purchasing the CR7’s sports performance. The Los Angeles Times has forcefully launched the indiscretion that would give life to an American market derby between Galaxy and LAFC; in America that’s not all because David Beckham’s Inter Miami would be looking for a replacement for Gonzalo Higuain (who has bid farewell to football).

October 27, 2022

