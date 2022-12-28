SAINT ALESSIO. “Conceding a goal immediately after mine dampens the joy.” Thus in the post-match conference of the match between Brescia and Palermo played in Santo Stefano in the Serie B championship, the 22-year-old from Pavia from Sant’Alessio, Nicolas Galazzi commented on his second seasonal goal with the Rondinelle shirt in Serie B. At 5 ‘ minute of the second half with a winning left-footed shot had unlocked the result by giving Brescia the lead. But Palermo then managed only 2’ later to equalize for the final 1-1.

Galazzi scored his first goal in the cadet series in the Brescia shirt last September 3 in the 2-1 win against Perugia. Product of the Pavese Academy nursery of patron Ezio Panigati from his Sant’Alessio he was then taken by Inter in 2018 to then make his debut playing the following year in D at Fanfulla. We had met him right on the Sant’Alessio field when Panigati proudly told us about another young man from his youth team who had landed in professional teams. Nicolas was there on the pitch with his red and white president announcing his move to Inter. After the Nerazzurri experience first in Berretti and then with the loan in D at Fanfulla, the offensive winger landed at Vigor Carpaneto, always in D before his debut in Lega Pro at Piacenza. Here he shines in professional football so much as to be noticed by Venice who hires him and with whom he has the satisfaction of making his debut in Serie A.

It was August 22, 2021 when Nicolas Galazzi made his debut in the top flight at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium just over a quarter of an hour from the end of the Napoli-Venice match. In one of the most important stages of Italian football. A few days later, the Sant’Alessio midfielder was loaned from Venice to Triestina where he made his name in Serie C. Last summer, Brescia bet on him in an operation concluded by the Lagunari with the purchase of his card. Galazzi with the swallows signs a three-year contract and the company focuses on the present and the future on him. The qualities of the winger put him at the disposal of the Spanish coach Pep Cloet, sacked a week ago, and now of his successor Alfredo Aglietti who immediately fielded him as a starter on Santo Stefano in the match against Palermo. Now for Galazzi rest as for the whole series B. He will return to the field on January 14th and his Brescia will be in Bolzano on the 15th for the first return of the cadet series with Sudtirol and continue to try to improve a ranking that sees him today at -1 from the play off zone.—

