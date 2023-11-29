Galbiati: really important victory, now let’s go back to the gym to prepare for the next challenge

Dolomiti Energia Trentino 69

Aris Thessaloniki 67

(17-17, 32-32; 53-43)

DOLOMITI ENERGIA TRENTINO: Ellis 10, Hubb 10, Niang, Conti 4, Forray 2, Cooke Jr. 8, Diarra ne, Zangheri ne, Udom 2, Biligha 6, Grazulis 10, Baldwin 15. Coach Galbiati.

ARIS SALONICCO: Slaftsakis 4, Carr 6, Katsivelis 9, Blumbergs 2, Fillios 4, Bochoridis 8, Persidis, Da Sousa 8, Harrell 24, Kalogiros, Bankston 2. Coach Kastritis.

Coach Galbiati’s words: «It wasn’t an easy match, against the best defense in the entire EuroCup. We found ourselves against a tough, tough, physical team: they, like us, were missing some important players, but the two teams played with great determination and the desire to win. We played 15 excellent minutes in the second half, building good shots with movement and rhythm; then we got stuck a bit against their zonal defense which in the long run created some problems for us. We committed too many turnovers. But in the end we take this victory, which is truly important in our European campaign. And now, as always, we return to the gym to work and prepare for the next challenge.”

