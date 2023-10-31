Galbiati: We must set ourselves the goal of passing the group

The words of coach Galbiati: «We are very happy with this success: we must set ourselves the objective of passing the group, I am convinced of it, I have been saying it since day 1. We must go on the pitch and give everything we have, with the ambition to be able to compete in every match: today we made many mistakes, but we went beyond those mistakes. And I want to underline the great support of our audience: our fans really pushed us, especially in the crucial moments of the match. I’m sure there will be more and more of our supporters in the stands, even in the cup. These guys deserve it, they took to the field with great dedication and a spirit of sacrifice. Even in defense. The victory gives us morale, we are in a good moment and we want to continue like this: also continuing to grow.”

