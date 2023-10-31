Home » Galbiati: We must set ourselves the goal of passing the group
Sports

Galbiati: We must set ourselves the goal of passing the group

by admin
Galbiati: We must set ourselves the goal of passing the group

The words of coach Galbiati: «We are very happy with this success: we must set ourselves the objective of passing the group, I am convinced of it, I have been saying it since day 1. We must go on the pitch and give everything we have, with the ambition to be able to compete in every match: today we made many mistakes, but we went beyond those mistakes. And I want to underline the great support of our audience: our fans really pushed us, especially in the crucial moments of the match. I’m sure there will be more and more of our supporters in the stands, even in the cup. These guys deserve it, they took to the field with great dedication and a spirit of sacrifice. Even in defense. The victory gives us morale, we are in a good moment and we want to continue like this: also continuing to grow.”

See also  The breaststroke is the most underrated swimming style

You may also like

The Return of Home and Away Games: Volleyball...

Saudi Arabia Emerges as Sole Candidate to Host...

Sarri’s new Lazio: decisive changes and Immobile once...

Rouge direct, collective against homophobia in football, suspends...

Remembering Frank Howard: A True Home Run Hitter

Fidenza Village new Official Partner of the Vero...

RAJNOCH’S GLOSSARY: Great Boleslav, the teams from fourth...

Max Verstappen Clinches Victory at Mexican Grand Prix,...

Yunnan Province Showcases Intellectual Sports Brands at National...

ÖFB Cup: Leoben also wants to trip up...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy