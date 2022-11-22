6,5 LORENZON He is gaining more and more confidence in his means. He doesn’t have to make difficult saves, but he’s always ready, like in the finale after Priori’s shot.

6 ANDRINI Less swaggering and perky than other occasions. Even on the occasion of the away draw, Pelle found space for a cross on his side. He does not give up in difficulties.

7,5 BACALONI The admonition after a few minutes doesn’t affect him in the slightest. Always decisive in duels, his physicality clearly emerges.

8 GALIMBERTI It is becoming a certainty for the Vogherese. Advances, stretch ball and chain on the wing and the winning header that is worth the momentary 1-0. Stronger personality.

8 RECEIVED Another column of the team. He muzzles anyone who points him at the band, and when he sinks he becomes irrepressible. Decisive with his air raid that unleashes the joy of Parisi.

6,5 LANZI Racing and tactical discipline are not lacking in the role of midfielder that mister Giacomotti carves out for him. He is not always linear in handling the ball.

7 CASTELLANO An educated foot, as demonstrated in the two set pieces that generate the AC Milan goals. Lots of substance and combativeness to play in front of the defense.

5,5 SELMI The expulsion is perhaps too severe a punishment for two fouls in midfield. His generosity leads him to exceed his competitive enthusiasm, but his dynamism is boon for Vogue.

6 ANDRIOLO You see little on the trocar. But he helps a lot without the ball.

6,5 FRANCHINI Govern many balls with elegance and effectiveness. Useful as an offensive director.

6,5 BAHIROV He can’t finish, but fights hard for all the balls. As a competitive position, he therefore deserves full sufficiency.