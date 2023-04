Felix Gall also ended up in the top field on Thursday’s fourth stage of the Tour of the Basque Country. The 25-year-old East Tyrolean from Team AG2R finished eighth after seventh place the day before.

The day’s victory in Santurtzi near Bilbao was again won by the Danish Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard, who extended his overall lead. Gall improved to 13th place in the overall standings, 50 seconds behind. The World Tour race ends on Saturday in Eibar.