Felix Gall finished third in the top ten in a row at the Tour of the Basque Country. The 25-year-old East Tyrolean from Team AG2R crossed the finish line in eighth place on Friday’s fifth stage, just like the day before. On Wednesday he was seventh.

Bora professional Sergio Higuita from Colombia won the day in Amorebieta. Danish Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard defended his overall lead, with Gall remaining 13th, 51 seconds back.

Gall was again in good form and crossed the finish line together in a 22-man lead group of the best climbers. The World Tour race ends on Saturday with a mountainous stage around Eibar.