Gall second on penultimate stage

Felix Gall once again proved his class as a climber on the 20th and penultimate stage of the 110th Tour de France. The East Tyrolean took second place on the 133-kilometer stretch from Belfort to Fellering.

Gall attacked on the last climb and pulled away together with the top duo, the Dane Jonas Vingegaard and the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar. Two other drivers caught up shortly before the stage finish, but Pogacar took the day’s victory ahead of Gall and Vingegaard.

The Danish champions are set to claim their second consecutive overall win as they lead Pogacar by more than seven minutes. Gall remains in eighth place overall.

