Home » Gall wins the queen stage of the Tour de France
Sports

Gall wins the queen stage of the Tour de France

by admin
Gall wins the queen stage of the Tour de France

Felix Gall wrote Austrian sports history on Wednesday. The 25-year-old from East Tyrol won the king’s stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France for the first time and was only the fourth Austrian to win a section of the world‘s largest cycling tour.

Gall won the 166 kilometers from Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc to Courchevel after an attack with 13 kilometers to go. Simon Yates (GBR) finished second 34 seconds later. Third was Pello Bilbao (ESP/1:38 minutes).

See also  Wang Shuang appeared in Hangzhou to help the children of the rural school women's football champion team win tickets for the Asian Games_Hangzhou Net

You may also like

POLARTEC FRESH FACE | Sportdimontagna.com

Vondroušová brought a plate, gave out autographs. She...

Orioles Make First Move of Trade Deadline, Acquiring...

The era of Lionel Messi has begun in...

Objective Tricolor restarts, the relay race with a...

The easiest cities to visit on foot in...

MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal: A Clash of Stars...

Derthona: One step deal with TaShawn Thomas

The state could invest up to 6.4 billion...

Napoli, Politano: ‘I want to play more, my...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy