Gall wins the queen stage of the Tour de France

Felix Gall wrote Austrian sports history on Wednesday. The 25-year-old from East Tyrol won the king’s stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France for the first time and was only the fourth Austrian to win a section of the world‘s largest cycling tour.

Gall won the 166 kilometers from Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc to Courchevel after an attack with 13 kilometers to go. Simon Yates (GBR) finished second 34 seconds later. Third was Pello Bilbao (ESP/1:38 minutes).

