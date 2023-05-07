Home » Gallant game with NY Rangers hockey player, he paid the price for failure in the playoffs
Gerard Gallant v. Canada in MS v Rize.


After evaluating the season and debating with Gerard, we agreed that it would be best for both parties to end our mutual cooperation, said Rangers general manager Chris Drury.

The Rangers’ season ended after losing to New Jersey in seven games. The New York team won two games away from home, but then lost four in a row, and Gallant criticized the team during the match.

The Rangers, who have competed in the Stanley Cup since 1994, have been led by Gallant since June 2021 and advanced to the playoff semifinals in his first season with them. In the past, he ruled Columbus, Florida and Vegas.

