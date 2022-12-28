Castelfidardo as an opportunity to go back to living on football alone. Alessandro Galli explains what is the real motivation behind the choice to accept the proposal of the club from the Marches at the beginning of the winter transfer market, with the consequent divorce from Limana Cavarzano. A sort of answer to the doubt expressed yesterday by Ulisse Trezzi, one of the two presidents of the Belluno association. Trezzi in particular had expressed his perplexity about the fact that joining a partnership with the same classification goals as the Giallorossi was really an opportunity for growth.

RIGHT MOMENT

«If I accepted Castelfidardo it was because it gave me the opportunity to go back to living a complete football experience: on the other hand, I think 19 is the right time to try. At thirty it will be much more difficult…” underlines the midfielder born in 2003. “I’m talking about afternoon training sessions with also the finishing touches on Saturday morning compared to the three evening sessions, and more generally of an almost professional situation. Moreover, the club is only in difficulty with results due to the summer problems due to a repechage that never arrived in Serie D. The preparation of the squad was a little delayed and five consecutive defeats arrived at the start. Now the club is also aiming to strengthen the squad through the transfer market, with the goal of salvation to be followed up on next season’s top ambitions».

However, a part of regret remains in having said goodbye to Limana Cavarzano.

«I don’t change my mind about the skill of coach Parteli, the first person I contacted when I received the call just after the match against Istrana. He understood my needs and at that point I went for a few days to find out what the new reality was. Once I received the positive confirmations I was looking for, I accepted».

DOUBLE SALVATION

Galli is rooting for the salvation of Limana Cavarzano.

«The group was splendid: in my short football career, I have never found one so united and cohesive. After that my decision is about wanting to pursue my football interests. But I was fine there and I am convinced that the team can save itself».