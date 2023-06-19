Galliani candidate with Forza Italia and Monza for sale? He: “At your disposal” – breaking latest news

by Monica Colombo

Adriano Galliani, now CEO of Monza, places himself at the disposal of Berlusconi’s children: in early October there will be by-elections to take over the vacant seat in the Senate which was occupied by Silvio: “I will do what will be asked of me in any sector”

I make myself available. This is the meaning of Adriano Galliani’s response to the Berlusconi family in the most painful week for the Knight’s right arm in the last 44 years. That is, since when Galliani met in Arcore the man who changed his life. He told it many times, it was November 1, 1979 and, faced with the request to set up three national networks like the ones Rai already had, he sold 50 percent of Elettronica Industriale to Silvio for one billion. «For the love I have for Silvio Berlusconi, I will do whatever is required of me in any sector. At the moment no one has told me about running for the Monza electoral college or about the future of the Monza football club» Adriano Galliani comes out.

It is his response to the rumors of the last few hours with the family, the children of Berlusconi, who would have asked one of the most loyal managers to give up football, because Monza will be put up for sale, as Corriere had already anticipated in recent months . But if at the time Fininvest’s idea was the search for a minority shareholder allowing the tycoon to retain ownership of the club, now the will to sell all the shares of the company that achieved its historic goal last year prevails to get to Serie A.

They say the family plans to ask Galliani to stand in the by-elections to be held before October to take over the vacant seat in the Senate which was held by Silvio Berlusconi. In this way, the manager now at Monza would return to dealing with politics as he had already done in 2018 when he was a candidate for Politics. In the last elections, however, he had chosen not to reappear, wanting to take care of Monza in the round. “The last dance,” he had called it. Now Silvio’s children are calling and he, a figure capable of giving continuity to Berlusconi’s thought, also on good terms with Marta Fascina, reflects. In memory of the love there was towards the landmark of a lifetime.

