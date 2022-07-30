Original title: Galliani: Working with Berlusconi changed my life I cried when Monza was promoted

Galliani: Working with Berlusconi changed my life I cried when Monza was promoted

Live it, July 30th. Today is the 78th birthday of the famous Italian football manager Galliani. The Italian media “Sports Weekly” also took this opportunity to conduct an exclusive interview with him. Galliani was wearing three jerseys. Below the photos, one is Monza’s jersey, one is AC Milan’s jersey with which Berlusconi has worked for 31 years, and one is Milan’s Olympia (basketball team) jersey. Three jerseys also make him the happiest fan in the world. In less than a month, between May and June of this year, Milan won the Serie A title, Monza made a historic promotion to Serie A, and Milan Olympia also won the Italian national championship.

Talking about Monza’s upgrade, Galliani said: “With Milan winning the championship and Milan Olympia winning the championship, the biggest emotional release for me was after the match between Monza and Pisa, after that 4-3, Monza was promoted to Serie A and I cried that day!”

“Since Berlusconi accepted my offer to buy Monza in September 2018, this (promotion to Serie A) has been a goal. But it’s not easy to be successful so quickly. In the first few minutes of Pisa, I was full of Joy and celebration, I think of my mother who took me to San Gregorio Stadium when I was 5, which would later become Sada Stadium. I think for the past few games, I was in Montgomery More time at the Duomo than at the stadium. I think about how many sacrifices and disappointments have been made by Monza fans over the past century and more, and it was Berlusconi who changed For all this I will be forever grateful to him, he made history and fulfilled 110 years of desire… For all this, for a sporting event, I cried more than ever, because Monza’s promotion to Serie A has my roots A very strong connection.”

When asked whether work or sport came first in his life, Galliani said:

“They are two sides of the same coin, and in 1979, after Acor’s famous dinner, Berlusconi invited me to follow his adventure in the television industry and buy 50 percent of my company. I Accepted on the spot, I told him that as long as I could continue to support Monza at home and away, I would work day and night! Berlusconi looked at me blankly after hearing that… Later, as time went on, He got it, he got it so well that when he bought Milan in 1986, he wanted me by his side. I had to leave Monza, go to Milan on loan for 31 years, go there and win 29 trophies!”

Galliani also spoke about his relationship with Berlusconi:

“On November 1, 1979, he invited me to dinner and it changed my life. He was a visionary and I owe everything to him. While others were building apartments, he was designing City, when everyone else is thinking about how to save themselves, he is thinking about a team that will win the Champions League.”

Now that Monza has reached the finish line of Serie A that was set, when asked where his dream is to take Monza, Galliani said:

“I’ll never dampen our ambitions, but we have to take it one step at a time. The goal now is to have a good Serie A season and a place in Europe in the next few years, and then it’s about trophies fight.”

(Cosimo)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: