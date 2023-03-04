Fun diversion – but not for the cyclists – at the Strade Bianche 2023 for women: moments of fear, in fact, when the Dutch Demi Vollering in the final race, about 14 kilometers from the finish line, found herself in front of a horse that had fled from who knows where she covered a section of the dirt road in front of her. Vollering then imposed herself on the Belgian Lotte Kopecky in the photo finish. The third step of the podium went to the American Kristen Faulkner, 18” behind, fourth the Danish Uttrup Cecilie Ludwig at 2’01”, fifth the world champion, as well as favorite of the race, the Dutch Annemiek Van Veuten, with the same time. No Italian in the top ten.