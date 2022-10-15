Home Sports Galtier explodes against journalists: “We never talk about football, only the market and controversy”
The challenge against Marseille is always special. Even more so for Galtier, in the guise of an ex who loses his patience at the press conference.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier exploded with reporters at a press conference before the decisive “Classique” for the Ligue 1 lead. The French coach complained about questions that have nothing to do with the football being played.

PSG is a powder keg. One case explodes a day. It’s up to Galtier: “You need competence, experience and a certain age to manage all this fuss. Here we never talk about football. Since I am the PSG coach, I realize that game after game, conference after conference, we talk about a minute of football and ten of controversy also generated by what is reported. If I say that everything is fine and the locker room has joined, the opposite is written. Clearly we do not kiss and hug each other every day but PSG has a better environment how it is described. I don’t come here to talk about rumors so I won’t talk about Mbappé’s possible farewell or Neymar or Mediapart. I want to try, for once, to focus the press conference on football “.

The challenge against Marseille is always special. Even more so for Galtier, in the guise of ex. “I am the manager of PSG and I am very proud of it. I think it is better to focus on what we need to do. I do not feel particular pressure related to my past, it bothers me much more It is annoying for me not to talk about football and my work. My passion is football, winning matches and going as far as possible in competitions. ” Space also for choices. “Messi has trained regularly and we will evaluate him exactly like the change of form. We are considering whether to move to a back four and consequently change something also in attack. From the day after the match against Benfica, we have thought about this in relation to the our players, to their characteristics, but also in relation to the Olympique in Marseille, which pushes you very high and puts you in difficulty. “

