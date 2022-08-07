Original title:Gamber Cup – Lewandowski’s first goal, Pedri 2 shots, 1 pass, Barcelona 6-0 victory over the Cougars

At 2:15 a.m. on August 8th, Beijing time, at Camp Nou, the 2022 Gamble Cup will start. Barcelona beat the Mexican team Cougars 6-0, Lewandowski scored his first goal, Pedri 2 shots and 1 pass, Dembele, Aubameyang and De Jong also scored a goal.

Before the start of the game, Barcelona held a tribute ceremony for Alves. Alves, who returned to Barcelona in the second half of last season, joined the Cougars after his contract expired this summer.In the 3rd minute of the opening, Barcelona scored a lightning strike. Pedri picked a pass from the middle, and after Lewand passed the goalkeeper on the left side of the penalty area, he pushed the ball into the net with his right foot at a small angle. 1-0, Lewandowski scored the first goal of his Barcelona career!

In the 5th minute, the score became 2-0. Lewandowski made a direct pass from the middle. After Pedri crossed the goalkeeper on the right side of the penalty area, he sent the ball into the empty goal with his right foot. Then Dembele made a continuous breakthrough on the right side of the penalty area and then shot with his right foot, and the goalkeeper saved the ball bravely.

In the 10th minute, the score became 3-0. Rafinha made an inverted triangle cross from the right, and Dembele made a strong push with his right foot from the right side of the penalty spot. Nine minutes later, Barcelona took the lead by 4 goals. Lewandowski made a straight pass with his heel. Pedri passed the defender in the middle of the penalty area and pushed the goal with his right foot from the far corner. It only took 19 minutes for Pedri to hand over 2 shots and 1 pass.

At 21 minutes, Garvey tackled a foul and was booked. Then Lewan scored the ball in the middle, and Rafinha pushed his left foot from the left side of the small penalty area to shoot at the near post. Dembele made a cross from the right, and Lewandowski pushed from the middle of the penalty area and hit the right post. At the end of the first half, Barcelona led 4-0.

Only 3 minutes into the second half, Barcelona made it 5-0. Lewandowski made a direct pass from the middle of the box, and Casey knocked on the left side of the penalty area.Then Aubameyang made a direct pass, and Lewandowski’s right-footed shot from the left side of the penalty area was saved by the goalkeeper, and Lewandowski shot the central defender again. In the 71st minute, Depay’s right heel shot from the left side of the penalty area was saved by the goalkeeper. Alves hugged Xavi when he was replaced. In 76 minutes, Casey made a cross from the bottom line from the right, and Aubameyang pushed his left foot in front of the small penalty area and hit the crossbar.

In 84 minutes, Barcelona locked the score at 6-0. De Jong drove straight in after stealing in midfield, and he easily pushed with his right foot near the penalty spot to score.In the end, Barcelona won the championship 6-0. Busquets and Alves lifted the Gamble Cup trophy after the game.

lineup

Barcelona (4-3-3): 1-Ter Stegen (60’13-Iniaki-Pegna), 28-Barder (45’18-Alba), 4-Araujo ( 60’23-Conde), 24-Eric Garcia (45’3-Pique), 20-Sergi Roberto (60’2-Dest)/5-Busquets ( 45’14-Nico-Gonzalez), 30-Gavi (45’19-Casey), 8-Pedri (45’21-Frankie-De Jong)/22-Rafinha ( 45’10-Fati), 7-Osman Dembele (45’17-Aubameyang), 9-Lewandowski (60’25-Depay)

