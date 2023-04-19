Game 3 in the playoff final – Stampfli and Van Pottelberghe give Biel the break – Sport

Biel beat Geneva 2-1 away after extra time in Game 3 of the playoff final and also lead 2-1 in the series.

Yanick Stampfli scored the winning goal in the 78th minute. Goalie Joren van Pottelberghe is the second Biel match winner with 44 saves.

In regular time, Sami Vatanen equalized Toni Rajala’s opening goal in the 55th minute.

With the break, the Seelanders pull the home advantage on their side. Game 4 continues on Thursday in Biel.

The Geneva home advantage in the playoff final series is gone for the time being. In the local “Vernets” hall, the “Grenats” bit their teeth off the tough guests from Seeland.

In the extra time, Yanick Stampfli, who only had just under 8 minutes of ice time, shot the people of Biel into luck. The 23-year-old defeated Robert Mayer on his own after Sami Vatanen lost the puck on the board to Mike Künzle.

Vatanen initially still rescuers

Two minutes before the end of the first overtime, the goal gave the guests a flattering 2-1 lead in the series. The powerful Geneva team had previously missed good chances to decide Game 3 through Josh Jooris and Marco Miranda, but paid tribute to the power hockey late on.

Vatanen became the unlucky raven. The Finn saved the Servettiens in the 55th minute after extra time. In the power play he was successful from an acute angle to 1:1.

Van Pottelberghe hext: 44 Paraden

In addition to winning goalscorer Stampfli, Biel could thank Joren van Pottelberghe. As in game 2 of the semi-final series against the ZSC Lions, where Van Pottelberghe had celebrated a shutout, the nominal number 2 was allowed to play instead of Harri Säteri. And the surprising measure taken by coach Antti Törmänen bore fruit. Despite more game shares, the Cadieux team failed again and again due to the strong support from Biel. In the end, the 25-year-old made 44 saves.

Legend: Strong support

Joren van Pottelberghe (here against Deniss Smirnovs) in the Bieler Tor made some good saves.

Keystone/Salvatore Di Nolfi



Biel’s opening goal also came in the middle of the game, of all things, after Geneva’s most vehement pressure phase up to that point:

27. Minute: Marc-Antoine Pouliot hits the outside of the post. Deniss Smirnovs also just missed the lead.

Marc-Antoine Pouliot hits the outside of the post. Deniss Smirnovs also just missed the lead. 28. Minute: Simon Le Coultre fails from the best position at Van Pottelberghe. Teemu Hartikainen misses another top chance.

Simon Le Coultre fails from the best position at Van Pottelberghe. Teemu Hartikainen misses another top chance. 31. Minute: Three from Geneva focus only on Yannick Rathgeb and ignore the top scorer Toni Rajala from Biel. The Finn doesn’t need to be asked twice and hammers the slapshot into the net to make it 1-0.

The people of Biel had missed a lot in the forward movement. Above all, the power play rate, which was still excellent in the semi-finals (6 goals in the majority), was blown away. 4 penalties remained unused in final game 3. It shouldn’t take revenge.

While Biel celebrated their first win in Geneva after six defeats, the hosts lost for the first time in the eighth home game of the playoffs. On Thursday, the Seelanders can hope for 3-1 and three championship pucks at home.