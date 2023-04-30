Home » Game 7 Kings-Warriors, coach Brown: The city deserved such a moment, now it’s our turn…
Game 7 Kings-Warriors, coach Brown: The city deserved such a moment, now it’s our turn…

Game 7 Kings-Warriors, coach Brown: The city deserved such a moment, now it’s our turn…

The first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs will be closed tonight after game 7 between the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors, scheduled at the Golden 1 Center at 21:30 Italian.

Mike Brown, coach of the Kings, is thrilled to be able to give such an important appointment to his warm audience.

“We are thrilled…We will play in front of our fans, who will be very enthusiastic, the city and the organization deserve it. Now it’s up to us, we just have to go on the pitch and get the result we want.”

In game 6 Brown surprised his former team by changing rotation, betting everything on shooters to give as much space as possible to the raids of De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk, 54 points in two. So less space than usual for Harrison Barnes, Alex Len and Davion Mitchell, in favor of rookie Keegan Murray, Trey Lyles and Terence Davis.

Also thanks to the foul problems of Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento obtained 52 points from the reserves, against just 21 from those of the reigning champions.

