Home Sports Game, chances and three points Mister Albertini enjoys the best Oltrepo of the season
Sports

by admin
Biancorossi Bronesi at -1 from the leaders. The coach: “Second half dominated, go on like this” Gioia Villoni, his goal was to rebalance the situation

Alessandro Maggi

September 30, 2022

WEAPONS

Second place alone in the standings at -1 from the leaders Pavia and followed by the surprise of this start of the season, the Castello Città di Cantù, opponent of the red and white next Sunday at the Comunale di Broni. The Oltrepo grabs the second consecutive victory in the league at the expense of the strong Club Milano, showing play, rhythm, quality, competitive malice, creating a flood of opportunities, in addition to the two goals scored. By the way: the first acute in the league of the young Villoni (2004) arrived, which also coincides with the first goal of a midfielder of the Albertini team. Then the confirmation of Pedrabissi’s full awakening, on the net for the second consecutive round, after Gavirate’s winning goal.

«The quality to which I often refer – explained Mr. Omar Albertini at the end of the match – is the one that we have shown even more with Club Milano, playing the game we needed against a fierce team that faces opponents openly. Only with that kind of performance could we think of getting the result. Then it must be said that already in the first half we showed that we were in the right evening, while in the second half I believe that we literally dominated and that their goalkeeper was the best in the field, for his skill and the number of interventions made ». Even Luca Villoni, used again as a defender (he who is a natural midfielder), is satisfied with the goal: «Everyone likes scoring, then I’m a rookie in a first team, and so I enjoy it more. The team played a great game and the result rewarded us even if before finding the second goal, we had to create a lot and their goalkeeper was amazing ».

Now, however, there is little time to breathe. Yesterday rest (a duty), today and tomorrow, two sessions, to prepare for the challenge with the newly promoted (fished out) Castello Città di Cantù, who went on to win on the field of Besozzo against the favorite Verbanoe who did not concede even a goal: on Sunday in Broni they will face the best attack and the best defense). The various Paparella, Cicciù and Citterio were still in the infirmary, but Scarcella and Ritondale also entered. And so Sunday the day’s defections could be much more than Wednesday. –

