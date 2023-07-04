Game dates of the Austrians on Tuesday

Tuesday is the day of the big fight for Austria’s representatives at the major tennis tournament in Wimbledon: Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/5) duel from 12 p.m., Julia Grabher does not play Danielle Collins (USA) before 1:30 p.m. – the match was played on Monday interrupted at 4:6 due to darkness – continue.

The third game after 12 p.m. is then played by Sebastian Ofner against Jiri Lehecka (CZE) and Dennis Novak against Milos Raonic (CAN).

More also in Tabeau Men and Tableau Ladies

