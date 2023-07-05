Home » Game dates of the Austrians on Wednesday
Game dates of the Austrians on Wednesday

On Wednesday, all four Austrians will be in action in the major in Wimbledon. Sebastian Ofner and Jiri Lehecka (CZE) as well as Dennis Novak and Milos Raonic (CAN) will duel from 12 p.m., while Julia Grabher will play her game against Danielle Collins, which has been interrupted since Monday (USA) will continue at 4-6.

Dominic Thiem also continues against Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/5), the game is scheduled as the third after 12 p.m. Thiem won the first set 6: 3, Tsitsipas leads 4: 3 in the second.

More moreover in tableau men and tableau women

