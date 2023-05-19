Home » game interrupted, what happened – breaking latest news
Sports

game interrupted, what happened – breaking latest news

by admin
game interrupted, what happened – breaking latest news

During the first extra time of Basel-Fiorentina, match suspended for 10′ due to a fan falling ill

At minute 107′ of Basel-Fiorentinawith the match just going into extra timethe referee had to suspend the match for almost ten minutes due to an illness registered in the away sector. The intervention of the ambulance was necessary, with the announcer who in the 117th minute then communicated the transfer to the hospital of the viola supporter. Moments of fear and tension before the match could resume, with Fiorentina detaching their ticket for the final on June 7th, in Prague, against West Ham.

After the party on the pitch, good news also arrived on the health conditions of the fan who, transported to the hospital, is now fine. For him it was therefore a slight illness, which will soon be just a memory.

May 18, 2023 (change May 19, 2023 | 00:31)

© breaking latest news

See also  Athletics, Jacobs skips the Stockholm meeting: he felt a discomfort in the buttock

You may also like

FC Sevilla after thriller against Juventus in the...

Fiorentina will return to play in the final...

Europa League: Rome’s embarrassing theater! “An absolute joke”...

Alessandria: «We expect clarity and honesty from the...

Wenban effect? ​​Spurs have sold 2,500 season tickets...

Barák shoots the Fiorentina on cloud 7 –...

Jeff Dodds new CEO of Formula E –...

FC Schalke 04 takes a close look –...

Busquets was unique — Sportellate.it

43 million next season! Expert: As a shooting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy