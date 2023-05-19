game interrupted, what happened – breaking latest news

During the first extra time of Basel-Fiorentina, match suspended for 10′ due to a fan falling ill

At minute 107′ of Basel-Fiorentinawith the match just going into extra timethe referee had to suspend the match for almost ten minutes due to an illness registered in the away sector. The intervention of the ambulance was necessary, with the announcer who in the 117th minute then communicated the transfer to the hospital of the viola supporter. Moments of fear and tension before the match could resume, with Fiorentina detaching their ticket for the final on June 7th, in Prague, against West Ham.