Game of life and death!Wuhan Yangtze River has communicated with the Football Association and stated that if it is punished, it will immediately announce its withdrawal from the competition

The 11th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League will kick off today, but the Wuhan Yangtze River team with a decent record in the first stage is currently facing the risk of withdrawal.

The entire Wuhan Yangtze River team will go to Meizhou this afternoon, but the club’s current demand is that all players can play, otherwise the possibility of withdrawing from the game cannot be ruled out. Previously, both the Football Association and the Hubei Provincial Sports Bureau had communicated with the Wuhan team investor and owner of Zall Group, Yan Zhi.

According to the information obtained by the Football News, Wuhan Yangtze River Club said after communicating with the relevant leaders of the Football Association that they will withdraw if they are punished. Looking at it now, it is not ruled out that the team will bring all the people to the stadium. If the Football Association maintains its previous decision not to allow newly registered players this year to participate in the selection of the lineup at the beginning of the game, Wuhan Yangtze River may immediately announce its withdrawal from the game.

