Games of the day at a glance

The final games in Groups D and E of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will take place on Tuesday.

At 9.00 a.m. (CEST) in Group E with the games Portugal – USA (live on ORF1 and in the live stream) and Vietnam – Netherlands (live on ORF Sport + and in the live stream) the decision on promotion to the round of 16 will be made. Transmission begins at 8:45 a.m. each day.

In Group E, England are aiming for their third win in three games. The match of the European champions against China will be broadcast live on ORF1 and in the live stream from 1 p.m. The parallel game Haiti – Denmark can also be seen live from 1 p.m. on ORF Sport + and in the live stream. Transmission begins at 12:45 p.m.

