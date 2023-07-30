Home » Games on Monday at a glance
Games on Monday at a glance

Games on Monday at a glance

Four games at the World Cup are scheduled for Monday. First of all, in Group C, a direct duel between Japan and Spain will decide who will win the group. The game can be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream from 9:00 a.m. (CEST). The parallel game of the already eliminated teams from Costa Rica and Zambia can be seen simultaneously on ORF Sport + and in the live stream.

At 12:00 p.m., Group B will then play for promotion to the round of 16. Three teams still have chances, including co-hosts Australia, who meet Canada head-to-head. The game can be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream. At the same time, leaders Nigeria will meet Ireland, who have already been eliminated. This match can be seen live on ORF Sport + and also in the live stream.

