games to see and what to do

Plan a trip to New York it is the dream of many. Not only because it is known as “the city that never sleeps”, but because, thanks to cinema or sport, we have finally witnessed a romantic narrative of the citybut also incredibly vivid and active at the same time.

No, we are not just dealing with a metropolis of concrete and steel: the Big Apple offers a lot, come on New York baseball games to watch until you have the opportunity to try your hand at New Yorkers’ favorite activity, that is fare jogging a Central Park. But let’s proceed in order and find out which matches you absolutely cannot miss.

Sports matches to attend in New York

In Italy – and more generally in Europe – we have football as a reference sport. Of course, we are also passionate about swimming, tennis, volleyball, skiing and many other sports. But in America, and especially in New York, we can admire the matches of two sports in particular, namely the basket – known as the NBA – and the baseball – aka MLB. Of course, attending a game is a way to fully immerse yourself in American culture. But not only.

Baseball

First of all, baseball is considered lo American sport par excellence. Which matches can we attend? It would be a mistake not to mention them Yankeeswho obviously play the Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Another must-see MLB team are the Metswho instead play in the Queensprecisely at Citi Field a Flushing Meadows. For those planning a vacation in New York from April to September, this is one of the most popular sports activities, a real point of reference.

Basket

Among others America’s favorite sports obviously we find basketball, a real point of reference for New York, from the moment in which we can mention two very famous teams such as the Knicks eh Nets. The first play the famous Madison Square Garden, while the seconds, on the other hand, al Barclays Center a Brooklyn. When to come to New York to attend a basketball game? Exactly from November to April, which in any case are followed by the playoffs.

Football americano

For those who love the footballundoubtedly the dream is to attend a game of the two main teams of New York, namely the New York Giants and the New York Jets. From September to December, it is practically one of the activities that keeps New Yorkers company, although not on a par with the rest of the sports. The playoffs are held in January.

Ice Hockey

Another sport not to be missed in any way? Ice hockey, undoubtedly particular and adrenaline-pumping at the same time. There are three New York teams that participate in the NHL, namely the Rangersi Devils they Islanders. The ice hockey season runs from October to April, and of course the playoffs are also held here.

What sports to practice in New York?

Of course, as tourists, we may be primarily interested in watching sports matches. However, New York also offers plenty of opportunities for practice sports during your stay in the city. For this reason we want to make suggestions about how to have an authentic New York experienceespecially for those who maybe stay for a few more weeks in the Big Apple.

Fare jogging a Central Park

Fare jogging a Central Park it is an excellent opportunity to immerse yourself in the rhythms and habits of New Yorkers and have a good experience. Even a simple jog in the park can be invigorating and engaging. For New Yorkers this is an incredible experience in every way. For tourists, on the other hand, it is a way of reliving what they may have seen on television, in famous TV series or in films.

The NYC Marathon

The NYC Marathon, held annually on the first Sunday in November, is both an event to see and experience. Many visitors take the opportunity to participate in the marathon and experience a meaningful vacation in the Big Apple.

There are many curiosities about this annual race: first of all, in fact, it winds through the five districts of the city, and it is also one of the marathons in which the most people participate in the world. In fact, in 2009, 43,545 people reached the finish line.

The first marathon took place in 1970, in the first week of September. It just starts at Staten Island, near the famous Verrazano bridge. Precisely on the occasion of the event, the bridge is closed, so as not to allow cars to circulate. According to 2009 statistics, the average time required for the Marathon is around 4 hours and 20 minutes.

Tourism and sport: a unique bond

When we think about the tourist itinerary to live in New York, in the end certain aspects of the city always come to mind: it is inevitable. After all, many tourists have fallen in love with the Big Apple precisely through the narration offered on television, in the cinema or even with sport.

For this reason, the link between tourism and sport in the city or so alive. Indeed, sport itself is a huge point of reference, since we are not used to attending baseball games (for example) in Italy. Consequently, seeing the Champions live on the field is a unique emotion, not to be missed.

Even the experience itself should be underlined: compared to stadiums and arenas, watching a sports match in America is a real event. One of those “things” to do at least once in a lifetime.

