Gangwon Winter Youth Olympic Games: Looking forward to a journey of passion and joy-Sports-China Engineering Network

The 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympic Games are just around the corner, and anticipation is building for an event filled with passion and joy. With less than a month left before the opening ceremony, the official website of the International Olympic Committee has announced a schedule of activities that promises not only competitive sports but also a range of exciting off-field activities for athletes and fans.

The “Let’s Play Winter” event at the venue will provide spectators with the opportunity to participate in ice and snow sports and learn about Olympic values. Additionally, cultural performances, skating nights, and speed skating challenges will offer plenty of entertainment for all. Visitors will also have the chance to engage in interactive photography, face painting, hands-on production, and immersive virtual reality experiences.

One of the highlights of the upcoming event is the announcement of several key ambassadors and supporters. Beijing Winter Olympics champion Gu Ailing has been appointed as the global ambassador of the Gangwon Winter Youth Olympic Games, while 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics skeleton bobsleigh champion Yoon Sungbin will serve as the publicity ambassador. In addition, Korean actor Lee Dong-wook and K-pop singer Choi Min-ho have been named “Friends of the Olympics” by the International Olympic Committee and will be present at the games to show their support.

The Winter Youth Olympic Games will feature competitions in 7 sports and 15 sub-events. Notable additions to the lineup include the cross-country skiing mixed men’s and women’s relay, the Nordic combined men’s and women’s mixed team competition, and the 1,500-meter short track speed skating individual event.

The much-anticipated event is set to take place in South Korea from January 19 to February 1, 2024, and is expected to attract approximately 1,900 athletes from 81 countries and regions. With a combination of thrilling sports and exciting activities, the Gangwon Winter Youth Olympic Games are sure to be a journey of passion and joy for all involved.